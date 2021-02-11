JWN to donate US$10K annually to Crime Stop over the next three years

Jamaica’s wines and spirits company, J. Wray & Nephew Ltd. (JWN) has forged a three year partnership to bolster the work of Crime Stop, with an annual injection of US$10,000.

Crime Stop is a partnership between the community, the police and the media designed to involve the public in the fight against crime.

Since its inception in September 1989, the organisation has received over 29,000 tips, leading to 2,701 arrests and the seizure of narcotics and property valued at over $1.1 billion.

Just over $45.6 million has been paid out in rewards for successful tips.

JWN senior director of public affairs, Tanikie McClarty-Allen, shared that the company has been supporting Crime Stop with a Christmas donation, for the past three years.

“Having met with the principals, Sandra Glasgow and the manager, we understood their challenges and decided that we needed to make a longer term commitment,” she said, adding that the partnership also includes public relations support.

She explained that Crime Stop has one of the most enviable records and JWN has always prided itself as part of the solution.

“As the first company registered in Jamaica, we think that comes with some amount of responsibility. So, wherever can, we have joined other private sector companies to make a difference at the national level and this is one of those moments,” McClarty-Allen outlined.

While commending the organisation which celebrates its 32nd anniversary this year, the public affairs director asserted that Crime Stop’s role can be strengthened through greater private sector funding and other means of support.

Crime Stop chairman, Sandra Glasgow expressed gratitude to JWN managing director Jean-Phillipe Beyer for the funding.

She highlighted that a new campaign will be launched in the coming months, targeting the youth demographic which are both the perpetrators and the victims of crime.

The chairman reiterated that Crime Stop is a very secure channel through which crime reports of all nature can be made.

From the 419 tips received during the first seven months of 2020, 20 illegal firearms were taken from the streets, $25.5 million worth of narcotics seized, and $9.2 million worth of property recovered.

A total of $2.8 million in rewards has been paid out.

