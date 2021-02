Mandeville water supply to be improved from $410M investment

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that the town of Mandeville in Manchester will have improvement in its water supply from a $410-million investment, over the next 24 months.

Making the disclosure at a virtual quarterly press briefing on February 10, vice president at the NWC, Garth Jackson, informed that the money is for the laying of pipelines and the upgrading of two pumping stations at Pepper and Gutters.

He outlined that through expansion of the Greater Mandeville Water Supply Scheme, residents in several communities will see “significant improvement” in water service, adding that customers who have been “challenged for quite a bit of time will see relief as soon as we have completed the works.”

Jackson also informed that the water agency has reduced its non-revenue water by more than 60 per cent to just about 30 per cent in the Corporate Area, and that a similar programme will be shortly implemented for communities in Portmore, St Catherine.

For the ongoing US$25 million Spanish Town Road potable water transmission mains, he said the project will soon address challenges faced by residents in the lower sections of Kingston and St Andrew.

“Those areas will be better served, once we have completed these works,” Jackson noted.

He said that expansion of water systems across the island, under the NWC’s $5 billion Capital Improvement Programme, should address the shortfall in supply and “meet the demands of our customers.”

Work has commenced on several major and small improvement projects in Trelawny and St Elizabeth, while the Commission is working alongside the National Works Agency on five replacement contracts from Harbour View in St Andrew to Yallahs in St Thomas, through to Port Antonio in Portland.

Jackson also pointed out that waste-water projects are to be undertaken in the Corporate Area and other sections of the island, to “enhance public health”. adding that this should boost property value and facilitate development.

