New lottery company faces early gaming challenges

The Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC) has demanded that Goodwill Gaming Enterprises undertake several corrective actions, even as the new gaming outfit rolls out its operations.

Goodwill Gaming and Mahoe Gaming were recently granted gaming licences to compete with Supreme Ventures in the local multibillion-dollar industry.

In a February 8 letter to Goodwill Gaming, the BGLC demanded that financial statements and financial projections be resubmitted and accompanied by auditors’ certification.

In addition, Goodwill Gaming will be required to amend their Dream 6 Jackpot operational procedures as well as simplify operational procedures for the Match 6 Jackpot prize pool and the payment of advertised jackpot irrespective of the prize pool levels.

“It is expected that conditionalities regarding the payment of the jackpot be removed,” the BGLC said.

The BGLC also accused Goodwill Gaming of using an unapproved 'play now' feature on its website and took issue with the company's intentions to offer "a single-player account e-wallet".

“Goodwill is reminded that the offering of player account wagering is not permitted at commencement,” the BGLC said.

“We look forward to Goodwill providing the required evidence of having resolved the issues highlighted so that management can sign off and permit Goodwill to commence operations,” the industry regulator added.

Attempts by The Gleaner to reach Goodwill Director Ian Dear were unsuccessful.

Game draws from the company were being televised Tuesday.

