ODPEM announces closure of the cays

The Office of Disaster Preparedness & Emergency Management (ODPEM) has announced that all cays, except the Morant and Pedro Cays, will be closed as of February 12 until February 26.

ODPEM said the decision was made following discussions with the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, The Minister of National Security and The Municipal Corporations with responsibility for the cays.

In a statement today, the agency said that no activities should take place at these locations as the country seeks to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus

It noted that the Jamaica Defense Force Coast Guard and the Jamaica Constabulary Force Marine Police will continue to rigorously monitor the cays and all other locations to enforce the laws.

The ODPEM urged the public to adhere to the regulations under the Disaster Risk Management Enforcement Orders 2.

