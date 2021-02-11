One more COVID death, 329 new cases

Jamaica on Wednesday recorded one more COVID-19 death, pushing the tally to 363.

The deceased is an 61-year-old male from Westmorelamd.

One other death has been listed as coincidental.

Meanwhile, there were 329 new cases with ages ranging from one year to 103 years, pushing the total to 18,237 with 5,280 being active.

Of the 329 new positives, 75 included results from Antigen tests.

Of the new cases, 137 are males and 191 are females.

In the meantime, there were 50 more recoveries, increasing the total to 12,456.

Some 198 persons are in hospital with 26 being moderately ill and 18 critically ill.

