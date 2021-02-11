Police officer convicted of unlawful wounding

A police officer was today found guilty of unlawful wounding and has been sentenced to two years imprisonment.

He is District Constable Dean Hyman.

Hyman was charged on August 23, 2017, with the shooting injury of an 18-year-old female student, on December 8, 2016.

The victim received a severe gunshot wound to her leg following an interaction with the officer on a staircase at the Big Youth Plaza in Christiana, Manchester.

The verdict was handed down by Senior Parish Judge D. Alleyne in the Manchester Parish Court.

The attorney representing Hyman, indicated to the judge his intention to appeal the ruling.

Hyman was subsequently granted bail in the sum of $200,000.00 with two sureties pending his appeal.

