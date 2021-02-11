Stocks Round Up | 34 stocks advance, 42 decline and 8 trade firm

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) combined index declined on Thursday with an advance/decline ratio of 34/42.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 2,011.26 points or 0.52 per cent to close at 385,298.13.

The JSE Main Market Index advanced by 2,253.82 points or 0.58 per cent to close at 385,973.65 while the Junior Market Index advanced by 6.06 points or 0.22 per cent to close at 2,806.63. The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 3.28 points or 1.64 per cent to close at 196.62.

Overall market activity

84 stocks traded

34 advanced 42 declined

8 traded firm

Winners

Ciboney Group, up 16.22 per cent to close at $0.43

Everything Fresh, up 12.31 per cent to close at $0.73

Eppley Ltd (8.25%), up 11.86 per cent to close at $7.83

Knutsford Express, up 8.87 per cent to close at $6.75

Lasco Distributors, up 6.81 per cent to close at $3.45

Losers

Sagicor X Fund, down 15.57 per cent to close at $0.65

Portland JSX, down 8.98 per cent to close at $8.01

Express Catering, down 8.56 per cent to close at $3.31

Jetcon, down 5.48 per cent to close at $0.69

SOS, down 4.67 per cent to close at $4.29

Market volume

20.946 million units valued at over $128.551 million.

Volume leaders were QWI Investments followed by Wigton Windfarm and TransJamaican Highway.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.