Disaster Risk Management Act not fully effective, say police

With the numerous infractions -including not properly wearing masks, the hosting of parties, and physical distancing breaches in the parish, the Manchester police believe that the provision of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) to warn before prosecuting, is thwarting their efforts to clamp down on violators.

Deputy Superintendent of the Manchester Police, Lloyd Darby, said the efforts of the police would be much more effective if the Act did not prevent prosecution until after a violator is warned.

“If the DRMA is amended to be more effective and take out that warning aspect, [because] people already know, based on the yearlong pandemic that we are in, they already know the protocols and to see them offending, I believe if we were able to prosecute at the same time then we would see more compliance and as a result, less infections,” he said.

He said the police have been utilising the service of the Justices of the Peace, but have made little headway in prosecuting persons on spot.

Meanwhile, mayor of Mandeville, Donovan Mitchell, is calling on the authorities to address the transportation centers, which he believes are causing the contributing to the spike in COVID cases.

He said the number of individuals who may use any one vehicle, far exceeds the 10 individuals per gathering rule and are in closer contact with others for longer periods.

“...I see mini buses carrying 12 and 13 people, school buses still picking up children with 20 and 30, coasters leaving here going into Kingston, coming from Westmoreland, still having more than 20 persons and these persons are in the same unit for at least two to three hours,” Mitchell noted.

Speaking at the Manchester Municipal Corporation monthly meeting, he said it is very counterproductive to have a ban on crowding at various facilities when these vehicles, by the very nature of its use, accommodate large numbers of persons.

DSP Darby expressed that public passenger vehicles ought to have reduced numbers as was announced.

“… The protocols are that no cross seats are allowed to be used in the vehicle. If they are licensed to carry 15, then 10 people should be in the vehicle. Smaller buses carry two less passengers, seven-seater cars should carry five, and five-seater cars must carry only three… The coaster buses will need more attention to ensure that they comply with the gathering of 10 persons.”

Mitchell revealed that further action will be taken to ensure that all residents and entities, including vendors in the market, financial institutions and funeral homes, comply with the established COVID-19 protocols.

