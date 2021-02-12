Ex-cop crushed in Westmoreland crash

Western Bureau:

One man has been arrested and charged in connection with a motor vehicle crash on Wednesday along the Barrahm main road in Westmoreland in which an ex-police sergeant was crushed to death.

Arrested and charged is 65-year-old Alrick Knight, of Rasberry Close in Mandeville, Manchester. The deceased is 48-year-old Christopher McDaniel, of a Whitehouse address, in Westmoreland. He was dismissed from the Jamaica Constabulary Force in 2019 after he was implicated in a drug bust.

Reports are that about 4:20 p.m., McDaniel was driving a cold-storage truck owned by Cole’s Seafood and More along a section of the Barrahm main road in Westmoreland when an International motor truck driven by Knight overturned while negotiating a corner.

The International truck, which was journeying from Amity crossing to Frome laden with sugar cane, fell on the cabin of the much smaller Isuzu cold-storage truck, crushing McDaniel to death.

LONG HISTORY OF CRASHES

Knight, who reportedly had alcohol on his breath, was taken to the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital, where he was treated.

One investigator told The Gleaner that Knight has had a long history of crashes, which included a three-vehicle crash along the Peppers main road, St Elizabeth, three years ago, and more recently, along the Maggoty main road.

After he was treated, Knight was arrested and charged for driving with excess alcohol on his breath.

A policeman, who was clearly saddened by McDaniel’s death, told The Gleaner that he was a very kind and considerate individual who enjoyed their respect.

In light of the crash, Senior Superintendent of Police Gary McKenzie, who heads the Public and Safety Enforcement Branch, has issued yet another warning to motorists to use the road safely and wisely.

Since January, there have been 43 road crashes across the island, resulting in 48 fatalities.

editorial@gleanerjm.com