Five more COVID-19 deaths

Jamaica on Thursday recorded five additional COVID-19 deaths, moving the tally to 368.

The deceased are:

• A 60-year-old female from Kingston & St Andrew

• A 40-year-old-male from Kingston & St Andrew

• An 80-year-old female from Kingston & St Andrew

• A 52-year-old female from Kingston & St Andrew

• An 82-year-old female from Kingston & St Andrew

Two other deaths are now being probed, increasing the total to 38.

One other death has been listed as coincidental. That case was previously under investigation.

The country also recorded 290 new infections with ages ranging from 21 days to 102 years, increasing the overall figure to 18,527 cases with 5,465 of them being active.

Meanwhile, 48 more persons have recovered, increasing the tally to 12,504.

Some 213 persons are in hospital with 30 of them being moderately ill and 23 critically ill.

