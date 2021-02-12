Getaway driver in Trelawny church murder to plead guilty

The man who allegedly drove the getaway car in the shooting death of 51-year-old Andrea Lowe-Garwood, is expected to plead guilty when he returns to the Home Circuit Court on February 18.

Leon Hines, who appeared before the court this morning, said that he was in the process of entering into an arrangement with the prosecution and that documents were prepared for him to sign.

However, the prosecutor informed the court that the documents will have to be amended in light of a new statement that has been submitted.

Consequently, the 23-year-old storekeeper of Rose Heights, Montego Bay, St James was remanded.

He is charged with murder, illegal possession of firearm, accessory before the fact, accessory after the fact, conspiracy to commit murder and misprision of felony.

Hines, who was arrested in Kingston, appeared before Justice Lorna Shelly Williams via voluntary bill of indictment.

He is charged along with 29-year-old Javan Garwood, otherwise called ‘Janoy’, who is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder and Dwight Bingham who is charged with murder and illegal possession of firearm.

Hines is being represented by attorney Ricardo Hemmings.

Lowe-Garwood was among those worshipping at the Agape Christian Fellowship Church in Falmouth in January, when a man entered the building, and sat in a bench behind her. During the praise and worship segment, the man reportedly pulled a handgun and fired multiple shots hitting Lowe-Garwood to her upper body, before running from the building and escaping in a white Toyota Allion motor car.

Lowe-Garwood was rushed to the Falmouth hospital where she was pronounced dead.

