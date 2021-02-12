JMEA responds to new curfew hours

The Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA) has put forward some recommendations to the Government to counter the anticipated fallout from the tightened curfew containment measure.

In a statement issued today, the JMEA says it recognises that in the wake of the dramatic spike in positive COVID-19 cases and the higher positivity rate; there is a clear and present danger that the public health system could shortly be overwhelmed.

Jamaica has reported record numbers of cases over the last week.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced tightened nightly curfew hours from 10:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Holness also reduced social gathering numbers to 10, down from 15.

The new curfew is expected to end on February 24.

In light of the increased COVID numbers, the association has recommended the following:

· Widescale testing by incorporating private sector facilities in the process.

· Implement a protocol that would require negative PCR test no longer than 72 hours before arrival for all travellers. Ministry of Health and Wellness to determine what variants of the virus are circulating in Jamaica as we move to the vaccination phase.

· Greater emphasis on compliance with the Ministry of Health and Wellness protocols.

· Greater and more equitable enforcement measures.

It argues further that with regards to the longer curfew hours, the reduction in available hours for commerce will have a negative impact on the economy and could also have the unintended consequence of creating ‘riskier’ behaviour by consumers as they will have less time to transact their business.

“Ultimately, the fight against COVID requires all of us, as Jamaicans to step up and take greater personal responsibility as we fight for our economic and physical life. We have no choice; we will have to work together to overcome this pandemic,” the statement said.

