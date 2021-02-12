Man in custody after ammo found in roof

One man is now in custody after police officers found ammunition at his home during a special operation in Heroes Circle, Kingston 4 on Thursday, February 11.

Reports are that the officers, armed with a search warrant under the Firearms Act, entered the suspect’s home.

During the search a magazine with five 9mm cartridges was found in a sock in the roof of the room occupied by the suspect.

He was arrested for illegal possession of ammunition.

He was subsequently taken into custody, however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigation.

