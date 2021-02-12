Police-citizen relations improve in Salt Spring with social intervention programmes

The relationship between the police and residents in sections of Salt Spring, St James, has seen a vast improvement.

So says head of the police’s Community Safety and Security Branch (CSSB) in St James, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Yvonne Whyte-Powell.

She says police-citizen relations are being repaired through social-intervention programmes, including a breakfast-feeding programme, an annual youth summer camp started more than two years ago, and increased community engagement.

“Now, we are not nameless faceless people. We, basically, interact like family members,” Whyte-Powell stated.

She says that a number of stakeholders have partnered with the police on the initiatives, including the Jamaica Social Investment Fund, the Citizen Security and Justice Programme (CSJP), and the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ).

Community Transformation

She notes that these programmes have been bringing about transformation and have had an impact on the culture of violence in sections of the community, in particular Meggie Top.

Whyte-Powell shares that the breakfast-feeding programme and the summer camps ensured that the police formed a rapport with residents and children, many of whom know members of the Community Safety and Security Branch by name.

“There are other social-intervention programmes that are done by other agencies, and we partner with them on many occasions, but this particular aspect of the intervention would have started in late 2018 and continued into 2020. …that area of Salt Spring that we worked … has been relatively calm for the last two years,” she told JIS News.

A key component of the social-intervention strategy is to target children by showing them an alternative to crime and violence.

“We thought it best to target children as they were going through the socialisation process, and when you get to the students, eventually it filters down the line. Students have parents. They have brothers and sisters, and they go to church, and they interact with community members, and that is the approach that we took with the social- intervention programme in Salt Spring,” Whyte-Powell said.

She adds that the work being executed by the CSSB has made policing easier on the operational front.

“It helps the police, too, when we do this type of intervention because we at CSSB are in the community, and we know what is going on and what the needs are. When the operational police went into the community and saw the impact of what we are doing, it totally transformed a lot of them. They see the community from a different perspective,” Whyte-Powell pointed out.

Residents have also been playing a critical role in the quest for change by supporting the police in the various activities.

“I must say that even with the children who were a part of the camp, it is a community decision. The community members, we consult with them … . They identified the children that were most in need of the intervention, and they also assist with some of the programmes that we are doing,” she told JIS News.

The Salt Spring Community Development Committee (CDC) has also been lending a helping hand to ensure that the days of violence in the community remain a thing of the past.

Community Development Committee

“There are the Community Development Committee, persons who want change in their community in a positive way, and you find that [it’s better] when you work with them because of the informer culture … . If I am familiar with one person … then that person is likely to be a target, but if there is a group in the community that is working for the betterment of the community and we work alongside that group, that’s where the transformation and change in relationship take place,” DSP Whyte-Powell explained.

For her part, acting president of the CDC, Donna Wedderburn, welcomed the positive change being experienced in sections of the community, noting that part of the fix was targeting children.

She told JIS News that while “we’re not there yet”, there has been a level of change “where persons are feeling freer to go about doing what they do”.

“The police, for the past three years, have been having the summer camps, and it grooms the young minds because you know whatever you are doing, you know parents are involved, brothers are involved, relatives are involved, and the level of respect for the police has improved greatly. People now see the police as friends and not so much as the enemy. It is a welcome change for the community,” she said.

The summer camp was held virtually in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with some 70 children from the communities of Salt Spring and Cambridge participating.

Some 25 of the participants were presented with tablets to assist with virtual learning.