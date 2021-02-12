VMBS bolsters partnership with MoneyGram - Customers now able to receive money transfers directly to bank accounts

VMBS Money Transfer Services Limited has fortified its partnership with international partner MoneyGram, with the introduction of a direct-to-bank option for its customers.

This move also allows MoneyGram to join other VMBS Money Transfer Services partners in offering this service, and furthers the building society’s ongoing mission to provide customers with the most modern and convenient options in money transfer services.

This new facility is also a boon for Jamaicans who are wary of waiting in lines to receive money during the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers can now have funds sent directly to their VMBS or commercial bank accounts. Additionally, they can have access to their money by making a withdrawal at an ATM, shopping online or using a point-of-sale facility.

Michael Howard, CEO of VMBS Money Transfer Services, described the bolstering of the partnership with MoneyGram as a great benefit for customers.

“Undoubtedly, this provides greater convenience and comfort to our clients. This is always our aim,” he said. “Importantly, also, this feature is added reassurance for our clients that our team is mindful of their safety concerns, especially during the pandemic when there is a need to limit physical interactions as much as possible.”

For access to the MoneyGram direct-to-bank service, customers are asked to visit:

vmmoneytransfer.vmbs.com or call 876-978-0731-2.