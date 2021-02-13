$6M worth of compressed marijuana seized at Kingston Port

A shipment containing over 1500 pounds of marijuana, with an estimated street value of $6.1 million, was seized at the Port of Kingston on Thursday.

The marijuana was said to be concealed in a transhipment container.

It is reported that during a routine examination of containers, officers found a container with discrepancies, leading to the seizure of the thirteen knitted bags and one duffle bag with 155 packages containing substances resembling marijuana.

No arrests have been made in relation to this seizure.

The matter is currently being investigated by the Border Protection Unit of the Jamaica Customs Agency and the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Narcotics Division.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.