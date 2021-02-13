‘Be bold ... be courageous’ - Williams encourages Excelsior Community College graduates to find their purpose and listen to their inner voice

More than 500 graduates of the Excelsior Community College in Kingston were conferred with their degrees, diplomas and certificates during a virtual graduation ceremony held on Thursday at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel.

The college also conferred honorary fellowships on Morin Seymour, one of the institution’s former chairmen, for his stellar dedication and contribution to the social services, education and community development.

The other honorary fellow is Dr Charah Watson, a distinguished and accomplished academic, researcher, scientist, entrepreneur and alumna of the institution.

Distinguished past student, Orville Hall, who has created his own niche in the performing arts and entertainment industry, was also recognised by the school.

Speaking at the function, Minister of Education, Youth and Information Fayval Williams, said the graduating class of 2020 defied the odds to make it to this moment.

“You were able to excel during a pandemic with the help of your teachers and lecturers, family and friends. Let this be a lesson to you that you can do anything once you put your mind to it. Be bold, and be courageous,” she stated.

Williams encouraged the graduates to view triumph and disaster as the same, which will allow them to shift their perspective when either occurs.

“You should celebrate your triumphs. But never let that be the point at which you believe you have arrived … life has a way of humbling us. Embrace your defeats and use them as teaching lessons on how to improve and be better in your endeavours; do not sit and wallow in your misery,” she added.

Williams further noted that not everyone is meant to work in a nine-to-five job, stating that some will open their own businesses.

“Educate yourself on how to start your business, have a plan, stick to it, work hard and make sure that you pay your taxes. Do not be afraid of stepping out to start your business … someone is waiting on your great idea to gain an income,” she stated.

In his remarks, Principal Philmore McCarthy said the institution has equipped the graduates with the tools “that will enable you to confront any issue that would come from time to time, such as the COVID-19 pandemic”.

“You must always try to envision the future, and it requires innovation, collaboration, and more importantly, you must enlist others. You must imagine exciting possibilities, find your purpose and listen to your inner voice … be bold,” McCarthy said.

The Excelsior Community College is the first and largest institution of its kind in Jamaica. It is the tertiary arm of the Excelsior Education Centre (EXED), which was developed as a community institution to provide educational training and services ‘from the cradle to the grave’.