Fatal accident in Shady Grove, St Catherine

An investigation has been launched to the circumstances surrounding a vehicular crash along the Lluidas Vale main road in St Catherine on Friday, which claimed the life of Sashane Berry.

Reports from the Shady Grove Police are that about 11:00 p.m., police officers received calls from residents who stated that a grey Nissan motor car had seemingly run off the road.

The officers who responded to the call assisted Berry to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Persons who may have witnessed the accident, or who may have any information that can assist investigators are being urged to call the Shady Grove Police at 876-903-6218 or the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305.

