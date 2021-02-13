Four more COVID deaths

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has revealed that four more persons have died from COVID-19 on Friday, pushing the tally to 372.

The deceased are: a 70-year-old female from Clarendon, a 56-year-old male from St Elizabeth, a 79-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew and a 83-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew.

Three other deaths have been listed as coincidental.

The number of new infections increased by 303 yesterday, bringing the total to 18,830 with 5,720 of them being active.

The ages of the new cases range from to 21 days to 93 years old.

Meanwhile, 41 more persons have recovered from COVID-19, bringing that tally to 12,545.

Twenty one patients are critically ill and 19 are deemed moderately ill. Some 229 persons are in hospital.

