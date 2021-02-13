GYF donates tablets to students at Cornerstone Learning Centre

Exactly one year ago, on February 5, 2020, on the eve of what would have been their father Bob Marley’s 75th birthday, Stephen, Damian and Julian Marley, through the Ghetto Youths Foundation (GYF), officially opened the Cornerstone Learning Centre.

Situated a few blocks from where the reggae icon grew up, at the intersection of East Road and Fourth Street in Trench Town, it took two years to plan, build, and fund the facility. The centre came about through a direct request from the community for academic support and resources for the underserved youths living in the community.

The charitable organisation founded and directed by the three brothers is steadfast in providing equitable access to education and opportunity for young people from all walks of life. The family of the legendary Bob Marley – artiste, prophet, world-renowned messenger of peace and equality – has very quietly and humbly created life-changing, innovative, and impactful outreach initiatives across the globe. Today, GYF proudly carries on this legacy of giving through charitable works and programmes.

PATHWAY TO FREEDOM

“Education is the pathway to freedom, and every child deserves the opportunity to walk down that path,” said Stephen, about the reason the foundation is dedicated to creating social change, with a focus on providing equal opportunity to young people and families from compromised communities and challenging situations.

This week, a donation of 80 remote learning tablets were presented to the Trench Town students between the ages of eight and 18 years who are enrolled at the academic facility.

During these challenging times, when 92 per cent of Jamaican students are learning from home and more than 68 per cent of students do not have access to learning tablets, this donation fills a critical void that will ensure these students can remain academically engaged. The tablet donation underlines the commitment to provide sustainable and transformative academic support to the young people of Trench Town.

The foundation came on board to fill this void, first by creating an actual building, a fully-equipped community centre, the Rock Stone singer-songwriter said, where Trench Town youths are welcome for complimentary tutoring in all subjects, mentoring, and even computer programming. It represents more than just access to academic support; the Cornerstone Learning Centre, “promises to be a change maker in the community by providing long-term educational and personal development opportunities.”

The centre takes its name from the famous Bob Marley lyrics: “the stone that the builder refuse, will always be the head cornerstone.”

As the global pandemic has prevented in-person learning over these last several months, the tablet donation represents GYF’s firm and lasting commitment to continue to support and nurture the children from this community. To learn more, and to support the foundations efforts and work in Trench Town and beyond, please visit: www.ghettoyouthsfoundation.org.