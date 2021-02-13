Jamaica-born commissioner named to advocacy committee

Jamaica-born Lauderhill Commissioner Melissa P. Dunn has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2021 CED Federal Advocacy Committee, a one-year term and role in which she will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities.

But, for the Spanish Town, St Catherine native, it is an opportunity she relishes to help shape policy through advocacy. She says she is “excited to serve with colleagues from around the nation, in putting a face to the human needs, especially at this time”.

As a committee member, Commissioner Dunn will play a key role among a diverse group of local leaders in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocating on behalf of America’s cities and towns before Congress, with the administration and at home, a release noted.

League President Kathy Maness, council member of Lexington, South Carolina, said;

“Our federal advocacy committees are the voices of what’s happening on the ground in our communities. I am proud to have Commissioner Melissa P. Dunn join NLC’s CED Federal Advocacy Committee on behalf of her residents. Together with a team of local leaders from around the country, we will work to solve the most pressing challenges facing our communities.”

Dunn migrated at age 10 years to the USA from Jamaica and was raised by her paternal grandparents. She is the past president, Lauder Hill Regional Chamber of Commerce (LRCC), and former director of health initiative and health systems, American Cancer Society, NYC.

“A seat on this committee gives the City of Lauderhill a voice as the NLC develops policy positions on issues involving housing, community and economic development, land use, recreation and parks, historic preservation, and international competitiveness,“ a release from her office noted.“In addition, I will have the opportunity to advocate for federal grant programmes that support these activities, including the Community Development Block Grant programme. This is critical as we work to create a healthier and more prosperous Lauderhill where everyone shines.”