Supt Stacy Clarke, a passion for community building - J’can is first black woman to achieve the rank of superintendent in Toronto Police Service

It was a firm belief in the value of nurturing trust in relationships that prompted several of Superintendent Stacy Clarke’s projects as an officer working communities in the Toronto Police Service (TPS).

She has worked across TPS’ primary and community response units, intelligence and criminal investigative bureau, among others, and is credited with implementing the province’s signature Street check Legislation.

In January, she was promoted to the position of Commander of the Community Partnerships and Engagement Unit, which provides and develops programmes and initiatives that equally impact the communities positively and support TPS officers. It is a role which has significant impact for black communities.A 24-year veteran, she becomes the first Black woman to achieve the rank of Superintendent in Toronto Police Service (TPS), the largest municipal police service in Canada.

But for the Jamaica-born law enforcement officer, it is about creating an environment where all persons can be valued, and sharing her commitment for community building. “I am humbled and excited about this promotion. For me, it represents the many people who have paved the way for me, and the many from whom I continue to draw strength.”Clarke credits much of her success to her strong Jamaican upbringing, and recalls her early roots in Kingston. “My mother Valerie Clark is from the area of Molynes Road and Washington Boulevard, and my father Canute(Ken) Wilson is from Waterhouse, and I went to St Richard’s Primary School at Red Hills Road. “As acting superintendent, Clarke was previously the second in command at 14 Division, which includes priority and community response officers, district special constables, and civilian and auxiliary members. She was a co-chair of the Police and Community Engagement Review (PACER) for the TPS. Jamaica Canadian Association President Adaoma Patterson, in welcoming Clarke’s promotion notes, “This committee oversaw the implementation of 31 recommendations from the community regarding police interaction.”

“Stacy’s passion for community means she has lifted others while she climbs.”

Clarke is a 2018 Civic Action Fellow and is one of the 100 Accomplished Black Canadian Women for 2018.

She has two children, daughter Jahnya 14 and son Kafany.