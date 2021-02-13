Three charged for attempting to export drugs through courier services

Three persons have been slapped with multiple drug-related charges, stemming back from incidents dating as far back as 2019.

The Narcotics Police stated that the individuals allegedly attempted to export illegal drugs in various packages through the nation’s ports.

Those charged are Shana-Kay Jones of a Kingston address, Jermaine Wilmott, 21, a bearer of St Catherine and Janeil Edwards, 21, also of Kingston address.

Jones was charged on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, possession of ganja, dealing in and taking steps to export ganja.

Allegations are that on May 15, 2019, Jones allegedly visited a courier service and attempted to ship a package to the Dominica Republic. The package was later found to contain approximately three pounds of ganja valued at approximately $12,000.

Meanwhile, the police say Wilmott was charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, and attempting to export cocaine.

It is alleged that on April 27, 2020, Wilmott’s also allegedly went to a courier service centre, where he attempted to export one carton box containing six spiced buns and three tins of cheese. However, during security checks, approximately 11 ounces of cocaine valued at approximately $37,000 were found in the buns.

Jones and Wilmott are both to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Thursday, February 18, 2021

Edwards has been charged with possession of ganja, dealing in ganja and taking steps to export ganja.

She was arrested after investigations revealed that in April of 2020, she attempted to ship a package containing seasoning and coffee beans through a courier service. The package was examined and found to contain approximately 12 ounces of ganja valued at $3,000.

She was subsequently charged and will appear in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court on Friday, March 12, 2021.

