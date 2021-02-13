Tufton: Only WHO-approved vaccines will be given to J’cans

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton is assuring the public that the COVID-19 vaccines to be given to Jamaicans are certified by proven standards.

Addressing a virtual press briefing on February 11, Tufton said Jamaica is “making progress” to get supplies outside of the COVAX (COVID-19 Global Access) Facility, and only vaccines that have the World Health Organization (WHO) approval will be used by the population.

“Our selection of a vaccine has to follow a protocol. We will not embrace or endorse any vaccine that falls outside a protocol of going through the expert assessment that the WHO traditionally subjects a vaccine to, before it is certified as safe,” the minister said.

Safety First

He pointed out that Jamaica has experts who are involved in the decision as it relates to the vaccines, and that the process that Jamaica is following has worked in the past, and the priority of the Government is “safety of our people”.

“So, the public can feel safe that when we endorse and make available a vaccine for the population, the country would have taken all the safeguards to protect the health of the populace,” Tufton said.

Meanwhile, Director of Family Services Dr Melody Ennis, said the AstraZeneca vaccine is on the WHO’s emergency-use list, and from all the vigorous tests, it has been proven to be safe for persons 18 years and older.

According to Ennis, the vaccine can be used by persons who suffer from various illnesses, such as diabetes, heart, hypertension and others, noting that it is also recommended for persons over 65, as well as pregnant women, as no allergic reactions have been detected by the experts from persons who have used the vaccine.