21 students, two teachers test positive for COVID at Munro College

Munro College in St Elizabeth has reverted to virtual learning due to incidents of COVID-19 at the school.



The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, in a statement today, said that the Ministry of Health and Wellness conducted tests at the campus between January 18 and last Tuesday and found that two teachers and 21 students tested positive.



The Ministry said the school has since provided the details of all the students who were involved in face-to-face instruction.

"Contact has already been made with the parents of students affected and the Health Ministry will be in touch with all students and staff who were in contact with the affected persons," the statement from the Ministry of Education read.



The Education Ministry said that the school will also begin a deep cleaning exercise and will offer virtual psychosocial sessions as of Monday, February 15, 2021.



Classes are expected resume virtually after the mid-term break.

