Fire destroys PNP North East St Ann constituency office

Fire, suspected to be the work of arsonists, destroyed the People's National Party's (PNP) North East St Ann constituency office in St Ann's Bay Saturday morning.

Constituency Secretary James Walsh told The Gleaner that fire was spotted coming from inside the building at around 4 a.m., at which time the fire brigade was summoned.

He said he believed the incident to be an act of vandalism.

"We lost desks, chairs, fridge, stove. The gas cylinder is not there, that's all we can identify as having been taken. We don't know if other things were taken before they set the fire," Walsh disclosed.

He added, "We find it very disturbing. All the evidence indicates it's arson, and that seems to be the verdict of the police and the fire people based on what they said."

Walsh, who stated that he believes this was done in malice, was quick to point out that he does not believe it was politically motivated.

"We're not accusing anybody because there's no political thing going on. We find it strange that there was no fire during the election campaign, but now there's a fire, so we think it's a case of vandalism and malice," he said.

Walsh said the party already had plans to expand the building and that a clean-up of the premises will commence next week.

"We've already started planning to build back better. We actually had plans to expand the office before so now we plan to build back better. We know it's arson, but the motive we can't say for sure," Walsh concluded.

Superintendent Dwight Powell of the St Ann police told The Gleaner that investigations into the fire are ongoing.

