Sights and Scenes

Firefighters from the Trench Town and York Park fire stations tackle a bush fire on the Irish Town main road on February 8. The firefighters first received a call around 12:55 a.m. when the blaze burst the main water main for the semi-rural district. Firefighters were summoned again in the afternoon.
Melissa Dawn, director of botanical sciences, shows so-called magic mushrooms to Daryl Vaz, minister of science, energy and technology, at the launch of Field Trip’s laboratory at the Faculty of Science and Technology at the University of the West Indies, Mona, on February 9. Magic mushrooms contain psilocybin, a natural occurring psychoactive and hallucinogenic compound.
Delroy Slowley, a contractor employed to C&J Construction, conducts masonry finishes on a seawall being built along the Kingston Harbour on Monday as part of a shoreline protection initiative. The project aims to protect the shoreline from the effects of storm surges.
Crewmen assist in moving a boulder into place as part of the shoreline protection wall along the Kingston waterfront. The multimillion-dollar project is being funded by the World Bank, through the Jamaica Social Investment Fund.
Major General Antony Anderson, the commissioner of police (right), has dialogue with Staff Sergeant Horace Powell of the Jamaica Defence Force during a tour of the new Olympic Gardens Police Station in the St Andrew West Central constituency on February 5.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness (left) elbow-greets Troy Smith while presenting him with the title to his lot in Windcrest Hills, Hellshire, on February 11. The occassion was the National Housing Trust's ceremonial handover of 70 lots in the community.