Taxi operator charged with illegal possession of firearm, ammunition

Detectives attached to the Kingston Eastern Division have arrested and charged a taxi operator of Albion Heights, St Thomas, after he was caught with an illegal firearm and ammunition.

He is 39-year-old Satchmore White.

Reports from the Elleston Road Police are that about 11:35 a.m., White was driving a white Nissan AD Wagon motorcar along Langston road when he was signalled to stop by the police.

He disobeyed the police signal and sped off. The Police gave chase and he was caught.

A search was conducted of the motor vehicle and one 9mm Taurus pistol containing a magazine with thirteen 9mm rounds and a box containing twenty-five 9mm rounds were found underneath a mat under the driver’s seat.

He was subsequently arrested and charged.

He court date is being finalised.

