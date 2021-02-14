Teenager facing gun charges in relation to Kingston Eastern shooting incident

The Kingston Eastern Police say they have charged a 17-year-old boy of 8 Miles, Bull Bay, St. Andrew with wounding with intent, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition, in connection with a shooting incident on Beach Road, 9 Miles Bull Bay in the parish on Tuesday, February 09, 2021.

Reports from the Elletson Road Police are that about 8:30 a.m., the teenager allegedly pounced upon the complainant and shot him several times before escaping on foot in the area.

The complainant was assisted to the hospital where he was treated and admitted in stable condition.

The teenager was later arrested and charged after a question and answer interview.

His court date is being finalised.

