Two more COVID-19 deaths, 205 new cases

Jamaica on Saturday recorded two more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 374.

The deceased are a 58-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew and a 80-year-old male from Portland.

Meanwhile, there were 205 new cases with ages ranging from four years to 92 years, pushing the total to 19,035 with 5,875 being active.

Of the new cases, 98 are males and 104 are females.

In the meantime, there were 48 more recoveries, increasing the total to 12,593.

Some 241 persons are in hospital with 41 being moderately ill and 24 critically ill.

