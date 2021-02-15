36 new COVID cases at South Camp Adult Correctional Centre

The Department of Correctional Services is reporting that 36 new positive COVID-19 cases have been recorded at the South Camp Adult Correctional Centre in St Andrew within the last 24 hours.

Of the new cases, 28 are inmates and eight are staff members.

Last week, the department confirmed that five new cases were received from tests conducted at South Camp, triggering swabs being done for 81 persons.

“The South Camp adult facility was visited by Dr Strachan-Johnson, senior medical officer-KSA and a contingent from the public health department, whose objective was to review existing protocols and make recommendations for any improvement that would aid us in managing the spread within the inmate population,” said Dr Donna-Michelle Royer-Powe, director of medical services in the corrections department in a statement today.

Royer-Powe highlighted that the recommendations made by the team today and last week when the first batch of positive cases was recorded at the facility are in effect.

It was indicated that there are currently 39 active inmate and 10 staff cases in the corrections department.

The department said it has been consultative in its approach to managing the pandemic within penal institutions, collaborating with the Ministry of Health and Wellness and public health departments to conduct testing programmes in centres once any positive cases are detected.

It added that it remains committed to the safety, health, and wellness of staff and inmates under its care during the pandemic.

