Bodies found in Portmore open lot

The bodies of a man and a woman were found in an open lot adjacent to the National Commercial Bank in Portmore, St Catherine this morning.

The discovery was made by passers-by.

The bodies were found lying on the ground outside a Honda motor car.

The deceased was subsequently identified as Nicholas Newville, who is a former athlete and now a coach at Calabar High School.

He was identified by his brother who turned up at the scene.

And the woman was later identified as 19-year-old Raheima Edwards.



In Photo: Nicholas Newville and Raheima Edwards Nicholas Newville and Raheima Edwards

A crowd has converged on the scene.

Investigators are now trying to piece together how the man and woman were killed.

They are not ruling out foul play.

