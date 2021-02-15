COVID-positive case at JUTC Spanish Town depot

The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) is reporting that an employee at its Spanish Town depot has tested positive for COVID-19.

The state-owned bus company says it has requested that all employees who may have come in contact with the infected worker stay home so as to limit the potential spread of the virus.

The JUTC says emergency sanitisation and deep cleaning has been arranged.

It adds that the illness of the employee will not affect the operations of the company.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.