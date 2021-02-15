Digicel Foundation to refurbish Pepper Primary resource centre

Digicel Foundation is reaching out in rural St Elizabeth to promote literacy and reading for young students. The foundation visited Pepper Primary and Infant School on January 29 to kick off the refurbishing of the school’s learning resource centre. The project is expected to positively impact up to 1,000 lives in the community.

“We are ecstatic and grateful to the Digicel Foundation. We are all looking forward to having a very welcoming building when the students return to face-to-face learning,” said acting senior teacher at the school, Gairy Campbell. “We currently have 281 students enrolled. We use different platforms – smartphones and videos – to ensure that they continue their education during the pandemic.”

The Learning Resource Centre, which is being funded through a Digicel Foundation Build Jamaica grant, will support the school’s remedial reading programme for students reading below their grade level. The multipurpose building will include a library for students and parents with print and e-learning resources; an area for parenting workshops; a guidance department with a private space for individual and group counselling; and a sickbay. The project has also received support from the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, the Jamaica Library Service, and the non-governmental organisation Literacy Is a Family Experience.

“Deep rural education is always a priority. This investment in Pepper Primary and Infant School will allow for needed space to facilitate face-to-face learning for senior students focusing on PEP,” said Miguel ‘Steppa’ Williams, Community Development Manager at the Digicel Foundation. “We must continue to invest in upgrading and stabilising literacy in unique ways in this pandemic to ensure that learning and growth continue for our children.”

Since the start of the pandemic, the Digicel Foundation has increased its focus on education with more than 10 grants being disbursed to educational projects. In addition, the foundation has invested more than J$100 million in SIM cards, data plans and devices to ensure that Jamaica’s youth remain safe and connected during this time of distance learning.