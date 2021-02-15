Four more COVID-19 deaths, 270 new cases

Jamaica on Sunday recorded four more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 378.

Those who have died are:

A 99-year-old woman from Trelawny.

An 86-year-old female from Trelawny.

A 78-year-old man from Kingston & St Andrew.

A 59-year-old man from Portland.

Two more cases were recorded as coincidental deaths.

And one other fatality is being probed, pushing that figure to 39.

Meanwhile, there were 270 new cases with ages ranging from 20 days to 89 years, pushing the total to 19,305 with 6,096 being active.

Of the new cases, 160 are men and 110 are women.

In the meantime, there were 42 more recoveries, increasing the total to 12,635.

Some 245 persons are in hospital with 44 being moderately ill and 21 critically ill.

Five persons are in government quarantine, while 19,141 are at home.

