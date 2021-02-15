Man killed, infant wounded in Spanish Town shoot-out

One man was killed and two others, including an infant, are hospitalised with injuries following a shoot-out between rival gunmen on Letterbox Lane, off Featherbed Lane, in Spanish Town about 9:20 p.m. Sunday.

Details of the shooting are sketchy, but reports are that the gunmen traded fire with high-powered weapons.

A strong detachment of police and soldiers, with helicopter support, is now searching for the gunmen, who are believed to still be in the area.

Residents told The Gleaner that the shooting continued for about six minutes and forced them to take cover in their homes for fear of being hit.

More details to follow.