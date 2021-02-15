Manchester man gets a total of 33 years for sexual assault of 14-y-o

A Manchester man who had sex with his wife’s 14-year-old niece has been sentenced to a total of 33 years in prison.

His name is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim.

He was given the mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison for having sex with a person under-16 years-old; 15 years for grievous sexual assault and three years in prison at hard labour for sexual touching.

The sentences, which are to be served simultaneously, were imposed by Chief Justice Bryan Sykes in the Manchester Circuit Court last Friday, weeks after he was found guilty of the offences.

Sykes, in explaining his decision to impose the mandatory minimum sentence, pointed out that the Manchester man was a person in authority over the child, as defined in law.

Further, he said engaging in sexual intercourse with a child creates psychological scars which affect them throughout their adult years and that the law should serve as protection for children.

Prosecutors led evidence that the man went to then 14-year-old’s room and had sex with her while her mother was away.

On another occasion he approached her while she was using an outside bathroom and fondled her.

The child reported the incidents to her guidance counselor at school, who contacted the police.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

