Police appeal for information in suspected hit-and-run in Hellshire

The police in St Catherine are appealing to possible witnesses to come forward as they investigate the death of a man in a suspected hit-and-run along the Hellshire main road last December.

Information received from the Hellshire Police is that 59-year-old Ernesto Montgomery of Eastridge Close, Hellshire was reported missing by a relative on the morning of December 21, 2020, after he did not return from his routine morning exercise the previous day.

The police say investigations revealed that Montgomery was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital for treatment following the alleged incident, and later transferred to the Kingston Public Hospital where he died on Thursday, December 24, 2020.

They say the probe has hit a bump as investigators are not able to identify a scene or eyewitnesses.

The police are therefore appealing to residents who may have witnessed the incident to contact the Hellshire Police at 876-939-9446, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

