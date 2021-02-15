Update| Man killed in Featherbed Lane home attack identified

The police have identified the man who died following a home invasion on Featherbed Lane in Spanish Town, St Catherine last night.

He is 23-year-old Andrew Thomas of Ensom City, Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Another man and a one-year-old girl were also injured in the attack.

The police report that about 9:15 p.m., Thomas was at home with other family members when armed men entered the yard and opened gunfire hitting the girl and another relative.

It is further reported that Thomas ran and was chased and shot multiple times.

A joint police-military team responded to the incident and they too came under heavy gunfire and had to take cover, according to the police.

No member of the team was injured.

The gunmen escaped in the area.

The police say the injured persons were taken to hospital where Thomas was pronounced dead.

The other man along with the child, who received gunshot wounds to both legs, were treated and released, the police added.

