Woman chopped to death in Clarendon

A woman, identified as Sharon Cole of Crooked River in Clarendon, was reportedly chopped to death at a grocery shop by her estranged lover this evening.

Gruesome images show the deceased laying in a pool of blood with her left arm severed, clutching three $100 notes.

A relative of Cole who spoke with The Gleaner, said her death could have been prevented had Cole's estranged lover been detained by the police after physically abusing her a month ago.

Cole was 61.

