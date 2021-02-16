468 new COVID-19 cases, no additonal death

Jamaica on Monday recorded 468 new cases of COVID-19, with ages ranging between three months and 89 years, moving the tally to 19,773.

A total of 6,513 of the cases are active.

Of the new infections, 170 are males and 293 are females with five cases under investigation.

No additional death was recorded, keeping the tally at 378.

Two fatalities are under investigation.

In the meantime, there were 49 more recoveries, increasing the total to 12,684.

Some 251 persons are in hospital with 49 being moderately ill and 19 critically ill.

Five persons are in government quarantine, while 20,462 are at home.

