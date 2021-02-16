Audit under way at Immaculate Conception amid alleged misappropriation of funds

The Ministry of Education says it is aware of allegations of financial impropriety at the Immaculate Conception High School.

It has been reported that sums of money have been misappropriated.



The Ministry says it has been working with the institution to complete a thorough audit of the financial records with a view to providing the requisite guidance and intervention where necessary.



"The Ministry is committed to working with the institution to complete this process expeditiously as we continue to support the efforts to secure the stellar record of educational success at the institution," a statement read.

