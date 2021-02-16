Growth & Jobs | Entrepreneurs learn important lessons from 2020

The year 2020 has taught Tracey Lettman-Duncan many lessons about surviving as an entrepreneur.

Lettman-Duncan, who is the manager of Pineapple Court Hotel, a 14-room property in Ocho Rios, St Ann, says that 2020 has reminded her that the tourism sector is vulnerable to external factors. She pointed out that in her 30 years in the industry, tourism has been affected by hurricanes, the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, violence in Kingston, scamming, and other challenges. However, this period has been the worst because of the lockdowns.

“I have not only learned, but have been reminded that the tourism sector is extremely volatile and impacts the lives of so many,” Lettman-Duncan said. “I now appreciate, more than ever, the value of our local clients. Were it not for them, though much fewer than normal, our hotels would have been closed from March 2020.”

The hotel manager said that before the pandemic, she employed seven persons and averaged 60 to 70 per cent occupancy, per month. However, when COVID-19 arrived on local shores, it hit her business very hard.

“In order to cope, we had to do major retooling,” she shared. “Since occupancy was at the bare minimum, our staffing hours were cut. We have had to negotiate with many of our partners and stakeholders to reduce other costs,” she noted.

For the hotelier of nine years, other important lessons learned have been valuable.

“We took the decision that our marketing had to be more strategic. COVID-19 protocols and requirements can be costly, that, therefore, it was important to bring attention to new protocols and highlight that they were being adhered to in our marketing efforts,” she stated.

“We are also looking to attract longer-stay arrangements and offering add-ons to our package such as spa treatments, meal deliveries, and visits to attractions. In addition, we have also engaged staff participation to increase occupancy levels,” she added.

For entrepreneur Marlon Phillips, the 2016 winner of the JN Small Business Loans Barber and Beauty Battle, the entire year has also been a steep learning curve. The owner of First Class Images shared that he had to relearn how to be an entrepreneur.

“For me, the year felt like I was a baby all over again because I had to change how I did business,” Phillips said. “I had to learn to generate greater customer satisfaction and use new skills to reach clients while reassuring them that it was safe for them to come to the salon.”

“I learned that when there are fewer clients, you have to make yourself more flexible. I have also learned how to take advantage of new opportunities as they present themselves.”

Phillips now offers mobile beauty services. To date, he has travelled as far as Montego Bay to serve clients.

“From very early, I learned that some persons would not want to leave home but would allow you to come to them as long as you followed the protocols, and I ensured that I was COVID-19-compliant and reinforced this,” he said.

Phillips added that another takeaway from 2020 was that he had to invest more in his members of staff to ensure that they would provide the best service to clients.

“The year also taught me the importance of staff training and looking out for them,” he said. “I had to train them how to perform in this new era. I also had to look out for them during the period when more people were staying at home. It has taught me some serious lessons.”

Gillian Hyde, general manager, JNSBL, pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic has been tough on micro, small, and medium entrepreneurs; however, many have shown their resilience.

“From very early in the pandemic, many members of the MSME sector have been showing their strength and determination to succeed. Many displayed their ability to adapt and evolve to meet the needs of a new era of doing business. We have also assisted them by providing assistance where possible and will be increasing our support in various ways,” she said.

For both entrepreneurs, maximising the potential of social media was also another lesson that they embraced.

“We have increased our social media presence and will continue doing so in the future,” Lettman-Duncan said.

Phillips added: “I have also learned how to use social media better, having invested more time in learning how it works and the possibilities it can generate in terms of new business.”

He added that for him, a critical lesson has been to remain positive, and he hopes that all other entrepreneurs can do the same.

“We also have to be positive. After going through so much in 2020, I had to train my mind to see the possibilities, and after making that adjustment, I have been positive because I know we will emerge from this pandemic even stronger,” he said.