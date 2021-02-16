Johnson Smith wants tougher sentences for perpetrators of heinous crimes

Government Minister, Kamina Johnson Smith, is once again calling for the revision of legislation that will see perpetrators of horrendous crimes serving longer sentences.

Johnson Smith, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, wants sentences for these offences to be served consecutively and not concurrently.

She is lobbying for this amendment especially in regards to sexual crimes, with special considerations towards children, as is the case in other jurisdictions.

“I find that from a policy perspective it would send a stronger message to the perpetrators that we take our children's health and safety seriously,” she said while speaking at a handing over ceremony of tablet computers today.

This was amplified in light of a Manchester man who was given a total of 33 years in prison for sexually assaulting his wife’s 14-year-old niece.

The perpetrator, whose identity is being withheld to protect the victim, was given 15 years in prison for having sex with a minor, 15 years for grievous sexual assault and three years in prison at hard labour for sexual touching, by Chief Justice Bryan Sykes.

His sentences are to run simultaneously, meaning he will only serve 15 years.

Johnson Smith expressed respect for the separation of powers as it regards the judiciary, adding that she awaits guidance surrounding the concerns of such legislation.

“When you hear that it has always been done in a particular way, that's never a reason not to question it,” said Johnson Smith, who is an attorney-at-law by profession.

In the same breath, former members of the police high command have expressed that the speed and effectiveness of the judiciary system concerning judgments have done the very least in impacting crime in Jamaica.

Former police commissioner Owen Ellington pointed out recently that Jamaicans have little respect for law and order and that the judiciary has been particularly slow with law reforms.

Ellington was speaking a Gleaner Editor’s Forum on a panel with former police commander Hardley Lewin and former deputy commissioner, Novelette Grant.

He underscored that Jamaica still operates by laws that are 100 years old.



