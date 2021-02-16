Kalina Collier on suspension amid probe by JetBlue

American stewardess Kalina Collier, who reported that she was being held hostage in Jamaica after testing positive for COVID-19, has been suspended from her job at JetBlue Airways as the company conducts a probe into her actions.

JetBlue announced yesterday that an investigation was launched.

This came amid a firestorm of public criticism against Collier.

“We deeply apologise to the people of Jamaica and the Jamaican government for the concern and frustration this incident has caused,” said Derek Dombrowski, Manager, Corporate Communications in a statement this morning.

In announcing the probe, JetBlue stated that it has full confidence in Jamaica's health protocols and urged the public to follow the rules.

"We hold each JetBlue crewmember to the highest standards when it comes to personal integrity and we are conducting an urgent investigation into the actions of our crewmember," the statement read.

Collier arrived in Jamaica on January 28 and was scheduled to depart on February 1.

On Saturday, January 30, Collier did an antigen test that returned a positive result; another test an hour later was negative.

Owing to the uncertainty surrounding the two tests, the Ministry of Health and Wellness recommended a PCR test on February 2, which came back positive.

She was given a 14-day quarantine order by the health ministry.

Moreover, US COVID-19 protocols would not allow her entry into the country with a positive result.

Collier made headlines after convincing social media influencers, including Amanda Seales, an US activist, that she was being held against her will.

Her claims were disputed by the police, health officials as well as hotel officials.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force said personnel visited Collier on Saturday, February 13 and that she was not, nor was she at any time, in any danger.

Collier departed Jamaica on Sunday.

