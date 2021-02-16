Man arrested in relation to chopping death of Clarendon woman

The man suspected of chopping a Clarendon woman to death in Crooked River in the parish on Monday is now in police custody.

The suspect was picked up today in Kingston by the St Andrew Central Police.

Sharon Cole, 61, was yesterday chopped to death about 5:10 p.m. during a dispute.

The police report that Cole reportedly got into an argument with a man.

It is further alleged that the argument escalated and the man used a machete to chop Cole several times all over her body.

She was rushed to the hospital, however, she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigations are ongoing.

