MoBay’s deputy mayor wants greater COVID-19 compliance

WESTERN BUREAU:

Montego Bay’s Deputy Mayor, Richard Vernon, is calling on residents of St James to start taking COVID-19 health and safety protocols seriously as the number of positive cases is rising to a level that could seriously challenge the parish’s health services in the near future.

At last count, last Friday, St James tallied a worrisome 2,003 positive cases of the coronavirus, which has left Vernon, who is the councillor for Montego Bay South division, upset as he believes that the growing numbers are being sparked by rampant indiscipline.

“We have a culture to only pay attention when a crisis is at our doorways,” said Vernon, while speaking at the recent monthly meeting of the St James Municipal Corporation.

“That is the only time we want to act. In fact, that is the only time we want to react, and I urge you to let go of this culture. Be proactive, be responsible so that COVID-19 can get beyond us,” added Vernon.

According to him, conspiracy theorists in the social media space continue to be a barrier to controlling the spread of the COVID-19 virus as their claims are undermining the measures established to fight against the virus.

“These sentiments and beliefs are hurting us, and, therefore, we have to wake up and smell the coffee and realise that our nation is tearing apart not just by the virus, but by its impact on our economy,” continued Vernon.

With a national death toll now over 300 from an estimated 19,000 confirmed cases, Vernon is urging citizens across the municipality to adhere to the coronavirus prevention protocols so that normalcy can return to the economy soon.

“These are unprecedented and trying times, and we continue to urge our citizens to follow the protocols and to be disciplined,” urged Vernon.

He said that apart from the pandemic, the parish struggles with crime, violence, and poor family socialisation, coupled with the indiscipline that is innate in the larger cross section of the society.

editorial@gleanerjm.com