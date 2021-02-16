Police criminal records office closed due to COVID exposure

The police are reporting that the criminal records office in downtown Kingston has been closed due to a member of staff being exposed to COVID-19.

The office is being deep cleaned and the public will be informed when it reopens.

The police say all is being done to rectify the situation assiduously.

