RJRGleaner group working closely with Health Ministry following COVID cases at Lyndhurst Road location

The RJRGLEANER Communications Group is working closely with the Ministry of Health and Wellness to assess response mechanisms after three of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The employees are from the Lyndhurst Road branch.

In a statement today, Chief Executive Officer Gary Allen said that mandatory contact tracing and assessments are being done.

"All staff deemed to be in close contact and those at risk have been asked to isolate," Allen said.

The statement added that deep cleaning and sanitisation have been undertaken.

As a result of this development, the recording of Schools' Challenge Quiz and the Ministry of Education's in-studio programmes has been suspended.

The launch of the Cross Country promotion for 2021 has also been postponed. The group said it has had strict COVID-19 procedures implemented for months, including a work-from-home arrangement for a substantial number of its workers.

