Sniper rifle seized in St Ann, men being sought

The Savanna-la-Mar Police in Westmoreland seized a sniper rifle and several rounds of ammunition in Llandilo Phase 1 on Monday, February 15.

The police report that about 8:10 p.m., a team was on patrol along the main road in the community when two men, one carrying a bag in his hand, were seen walking along the roadway.

The man reportedly dropped the bag when he saw the police, and he and the other man fled the scene.

The police say the area was searched, but the men were not seen.

The bag was retrieved and inside the team found a Remington Woodmaster sniper rifle with eleven .308 rounds of ammunition, according to the police.

The search for the men continues.

